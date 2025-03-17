Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Feb-1997
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25293.29
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.76
2.85
4.47
9.24
7.18
7.28
6.43
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.97
|74550
|744.20
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.39
|6000
|598.75
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.21
|55000
|554.88
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.80
|45000
|451.86
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.64
|41000
|411.46
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.49
|3650
|373.74
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.47
|37000
|368.87
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.32
|3280
|331.18
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.30
|32500
|326.74
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.30
|32500
|326.30
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.28
|3200
|321.72
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.09
|2750
|274.67
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.03
|26000
|258.95
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.03
|25700
|258.68
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.02
|25500
|256.15
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.00
|25000
|252.30
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.99
|2500
|250.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.99
|25000
|250.15
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|25000
|250.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.99
|2500
|249.10
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.96
|24000
|241.38
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.96
|24000
|240.50
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.95
|2450
|240.32
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|23500
|234.34
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.90
|22500
|227.50
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.88
|22000
|221.91
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.86
|2200
|217.63
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.80
|20000
|200.90
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|20000
|200.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.79
|20000
|199.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.79
|20000
|199.06
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|2000
|195.75
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.74
|18500
|187.70
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.71
|1800
|179.43
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.69
|17500
|175.09
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.69
|17500
|174.85
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.68
|1750
|172.72
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.64
|1600
|160.43
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.60
|1500
|151.38
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.60
|15000
|151.04
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.60
|15000
|150.42
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|150.18
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|150.06
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|149.96
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.59
|1500
|149.96
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|149.80
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|149.70
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.57
|14500
|145.16
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.53
|135
|134.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.51
|13000
|130.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.49
|12500
|125.18
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.49
|12500
|124.94
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.49
|12500
|124.42
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.48
|12000
|120.82
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.47
|12000
|119.80
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.44
|11000
|110.45
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|1100
|109.52
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|106
|107.86
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.43
|1100
|107.69
|Corporate Debts
|Indian Renewable
|-/-
|0.40
|10000
|101.17
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.40
|10000
|100.85
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.40
|10000
|100.19
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|10000
|100.03
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.39
|10000
|99.87
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|99.61
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.39
|10000
|99.56
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|99.32
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|98.43
|Corporate Debts
|Interise
|-/-
|0.38
|10000
|96.05
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.37
|950
|93.87
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|900
|89.72
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.33
|8200
|83.10
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.31
|7800
|77.86
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.30
|91
|77.43
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.30
|78
|77.20
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.30
|81
|76.17
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.30
|7500
|75.16
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.29
|7500
|75.02
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.29
|7500
|74.71
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.28
|72
|72.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.28
|7000
|70.60
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.27
|7000
|69.90
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.27
|6750
|67.62
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.26
|6500
|65.31
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.25
|650
|63.96
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.23
|6000
|60.06
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.23
|6000
|60.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.23
|600
|59.94
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.22
|5500
|55.40
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.22
|5500
|55.11
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.87
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.56
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.38
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.32
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.26
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|54.09
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|53.85
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|53.53
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|53.28
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|515
|53.03
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.42
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.40
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.39
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.33
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.25
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|50.11
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|5000
|49.86
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|49.77
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|5000
|49.58
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.18
|4500
|45.13
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|450
|44.73
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.16
|400
|40.46
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.16
|4000
|40.41
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.15
|3750
|37.82
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.12
|300
|30.27
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.10
|2500
|25.14
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.10
|2500
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.10
|2500
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.10
|2500
|25.05
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.10
|25
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.09
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.09
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.09
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|2500
|24.96
|Floating Rate Instruments
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.09
|2500
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.09
|250
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|250
|24.64
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.09
|24
|24.10
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.06
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.06
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.05
|150
|14.87
|ZCB
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.05
|150
|14.43
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.05
|1250
|12.58
|ZCB
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.04
|85
|10.38
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.03
|100
|9.94
|ZCB
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.02
|769
|6.91
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.02
|50
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.02
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.01
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.01
|50
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.01
|50
|4.92
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.01
|45
|4.50
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.01
|44
|4.38
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.01
|30
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.01
|25
|2.54
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.00
|150
|1.50
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.00
|13
|1.30
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.00
|10
|1.03
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.00
|100
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.00
|10
|0.95
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|8.11
|198661700
|2,032.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.99
|170500000
|1,751.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|5.05
|123324100
|1,266.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|2.00
|49779000
|501.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.62
|40500000
|407.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.36
|9137700
|92.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.26
|6500000
|65.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.12
|3000000
|30.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.10
|2400000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.08
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.05
|1324800
|13.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.05
|1521250
|13.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.04
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|1000000
|10.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.03
|747600
|7.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.01
|521250
|4.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|440000
|4.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.01
|521250
|4.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.01
|521250
|4.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.01
|396600
|3.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.01
|521250
|3.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.01
|521250
|3.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|330600
|3.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.01
|348300
|3.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|0.01
|343500
|3.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.00
|149100
|1.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|150000
|1.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|108000
|1.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|92700
|0.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.00
|89300
|0.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.00
|83900
|0.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|63250
|0.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|31000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|17050
|0.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.90
|2000
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.77
|0
|695.81
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|21.08
