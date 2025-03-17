iifl-logo
Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

11-Feb-1997

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

25293.29

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.69
1.76
2.85
4.47
9.24
7.18
7.28
6.43
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
17-Mar-20250.6220

Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.9774550744.20
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.396000598.75
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-2.2155000554.88
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.8045000451.86
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.6441000411.46
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-1.493650373.74
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.4737000368.87
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.323280331.18
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.3032500326.74
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.3032500326.30
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.283200321.72
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.092750274.67
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.0326000258.95
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.0325700258.68
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.0225500256.15
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.0025000252.30
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.992500250.18
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.9925000250.15
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.9925000250.03
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.992500249.10
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.9624000241.38
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.9624000240.50
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.952450240.32
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.9323500234.34
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.9022500227.50
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.8822000221.91
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.862200217.63
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.8020000200.90
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7920000200.02
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.7920000199.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.7920000199.06
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.782000195.75
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.7418500187.70
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.711800179.43
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6917500175.09
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6917500174.85
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.681750172.72
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.641600160.43
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.601500151.38
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.6015000151.04
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6015000150.42
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.5915000150.18
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.5915000150.06
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.5915000149.96
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.591500149.96
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5915000149.80
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.5915000149.70
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5714500145.16
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.53135134.00
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5113000130.03
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.4912500125.18
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.4912500124.94
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4912500124.42
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.4812000120.82
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4712000119.80
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.4411000110.45
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.431100109.52
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.43106107.86
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.431100107.69
Corporate DebtsIndian Renewable-/-0.4010000101.17
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.4010000100.85
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.4010000100.19
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.3910000100.03
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.391000099.87
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.39100099.61
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.391000099.56
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.39100099.32
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.39100098.43
Corporate DebtsInterise-/-0.381000096.05
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.3795093.87
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.3590089.72
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.33820083.10
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.31780077.86
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.309177.43
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.307877.20
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.308176.17
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.30750075.16
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.29750075.02
Corporate DebtsH U D C O-/-0.29750074.71
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.287272.01
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.28700070.60
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.27700069.90
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.27675067.62
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.26650065.31
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.2565063.96
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.23600060.06
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.23600060.03
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2360059.94
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.22550055.40
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.22550055.11
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.87
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.56
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.38
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.32
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.26
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151554.09
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151553.85
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151553.53
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151553.28
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2151553.03
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.20500050.42
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.20500050.40
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.20500050.39
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.20500050.33
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.20500050.25
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.20500050.23
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.20500050.11
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.19500049.90
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.1950049.88
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.19500049.86
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.1950049.77
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.19500049.58
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.18450045.13
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1745044.73
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.1640040.46
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.16400040.41
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.15375037.82
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.1230030.27
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.10250025.14
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.10250025.09
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.10250025.07
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.10250025.05
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.102525.05
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.09250025.00
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.09250024.96
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-0.09250024.96
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.09250024.96
Floating Rate InstrumentsICICI Home Fin-/-0.09250024.89
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0925024.88
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.0925024.64
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.092424.10
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.06150015.05
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.06150015.05
Corporate DebtsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.0515014.87
ZCBTata Capital-/-0.0515014.43
Corporate DebtsHighways Infra.-/-0.05125012.58
ZCBA Birla Finance-/-0.048510.38
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.031009.94
ZCBPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.027696.91
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.02505.11
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.025005.00
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.01505.00
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.01504.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.01504.92
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.01454.50
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.01444.38
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.01302.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.01252.54
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.001501.50
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.00131.30
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.00101.03
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.001001.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.00100.95
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-8.111986617002,032.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-6.991705000001,751.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-5.051233241001,266.97
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-2.0049779000501.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.6240500000407.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.36913770092.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.26650000065.34
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.12300000030.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.10240000025.34
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.08200000020.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.05132480013.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.05152125013.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.04100000010.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.03100000010.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.037476007.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.025000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.015212504.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.014400004.40
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.015212504.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.015212504.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.013966003.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.015212503.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.015212503.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.013306003.34
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.013483003.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2050-/-0.013435003.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-0.001491001.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.001500001.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.001080001.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.00927000.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.00893000.92
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.00839000.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.00632500.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.00310000.31
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.00170500.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-7.9020000.01
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.770695.81
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.08021.08

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

