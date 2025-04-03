Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 07-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 92.79
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 106.7356
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.14
3.56
4.97
-
-
-
6.73
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|96.64
|8950000
|90.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.91
|0
|2.71
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|0.40
