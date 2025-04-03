Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 27-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.05
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 107.9273
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.72
2.39
3.38
4.51
-
-
-
7.92
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|19.09
|818900
|8.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|18.97
|818900
|8.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|18.91
|813900
|8.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|18.75
|818900
|8.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.53
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.37
|325000
|3.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|1.45
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.06
|0
|0.91
