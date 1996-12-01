Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 28-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 418.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1996
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.14
2.59
4.09
8.83
-
-
8.36
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 IF Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|38.09
|15750000
|159.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|22.26
|9000000
|93.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|7.43
|3000000
|31.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|7.42
|3000000
|31.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.10
|1260000
|12.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.06
|1566400
|12.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.48
|1000000
|10.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.39
|1000000
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.41
|569000
|5.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.27
|515000
|5.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.23
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.23
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.23
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.06
|439600
|4.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.01
|518000
|4.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.96
|390000
|4.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.61
|250000
|2.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.76
|0
|11.56
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|3.84
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement