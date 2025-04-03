Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 164.44
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.82
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.5% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment: : Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.15
0.56
1.62
3.28
6.98
5.69
-
5.7
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2025 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|13.96
|230
|23.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|13.29
|219
|21.91
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.05
|100
|9.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|12.12
|2000000
|19.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|6.07
|1000000
|10.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.86
|800000
|8.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.03
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.03
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.66
|440000
|4.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.51
|250000
|2.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.27
|210000
|2.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.60
|100000
|1.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.02
|500000
|4.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.81
|300000
|2.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|24.76
|0
|40.80
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.89
|0
|3.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement