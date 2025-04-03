Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 52.82
Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8088
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
0.87
2.05
3.73
7.83
-
-
7.37
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2026 IF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|13.23
|70
|6.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.62
|35
|3.49
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.06
|320
|3.19
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.89
|100
|0.99
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.89
|100
|0.99
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|10
|0.99
|Corporate Debts
|M R P L
|-/-
|1.49
|8
|0.78
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.94
|25
|0.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|19.30
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|12.96
|690000
|6.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|9.61
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.80
|250000
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.08
|160000
|1.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.32
|121920
|1.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.11
|110000
|1.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.92
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.89
|99200
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.14
|60000
|0.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.77
|40500
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.38
|20000
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.09
|0
|2.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.51
|0
|0.79
