Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1684.62
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9397
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.5% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment: : Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1.08
2.33
3.9
8.14
6.03
-
6.05
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX 60 40 SDL AAA PSU Apr 2027 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.46
|12600
|125.64
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.20
|7050
|70.66
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.59
|600
|60.48
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.95
|500
|49.66
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.38
|4000
|40.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.37
|4000
|39.87
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|400
|39.78
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.30
|3900
|38.82
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.79
|300
|30.21
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.77
|3000
|29.89
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.74
|300
|29.36
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.61
|2700
|27.09
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.59
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.59
|100
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.59
|100
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.59
|100
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.41
|71
|7.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.29
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.08
|150
|1.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|8.80
|15000000
|148.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|5.51
|9000000
|92.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.52
|7500000
|76.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.18
|7000000
|70.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.15
|5230000
|53.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.02
|5000000
|50.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.99
|5000000
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.96
|5000000
|49.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.12
|3536000
|35.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.10
|3500000
|35.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.10
|3500000
|35.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.81
|3000000
|30.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.51
|2500000
|25.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.49
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.43
|2400000
|24.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.20
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.20
|2000000
|20.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.07
|2072000
|18.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000
|15.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.90
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.85
|1400000
|14.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.59
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.55
|1048500
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.30
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.24
|400000
|4.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.16
|280000
|2.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.06
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|5000
|0.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.84
|0
|47.93
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|3.06
