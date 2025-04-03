Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 86.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3523
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.29
2.57
-
-
-
-
3.52
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|12.10
|1000
|10.06
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|12.07
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|12.02
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|11.94
|100
|9.93
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.05
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|6.05
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.02
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.02
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.01
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|6.01
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.22
|350
|3.51
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.01
|250
|2.51
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.20
|100
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.59
|0
|3.82
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.60
|0
|2.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement