Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 405.05
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3666
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
0.99
2.14
-
-
-
-
3.66
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Dec 2025 Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|12.39
|500
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|12.39
|500
|49.91
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|11.14
|450
|44.89
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|11.13
|450
|44.83
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|8.67
|350
|34.92
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|6.20
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|4.96
|2000
|20.01
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.71
|150
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|3.67
|150
|14.80
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.46
|100
|9.90
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.98
|80
|7.98
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.24
|50
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.23
|500
|4.99
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|7.11
|600
|28.66
|Commercial Paper
|SMFG India
|-/-
|7.11
|600
|28.63
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.89
|160
|7.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.12
|0
|8.54
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|2.13
