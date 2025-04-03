Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 300.46
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4002
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
1.07
2.2
-
-
-
-
4
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX AAA NBFC HFC Index Sep 2026 Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|13.31
|4000
|40.08
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|11.97
|3600
|36.05
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|11.57
|350
|34.86
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|9.98
|3000
|30.07
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.31
|2500
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|8.14
|250
|24.53
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|6.64
|2000
|20.01
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|6.64
|2000
|20.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.99
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.95
|150
|14.90
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.43
|75
|7.33
|ZCB
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|1.95
|500
|5.89
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.66
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.66
|500
|5.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.49
|0
|13.53
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.23
|0
|3.70
