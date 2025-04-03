Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3372.8
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2503
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.92
2.11
-
-
-
-
2.5
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3to6 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.28
|2700
|268.99
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|6.76
|25000
|249.78
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.40
|2000
|199.52
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.72
|1750
|174.36
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.72
|1380
|137.30
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.49
|1300
|128.86
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|3.37
|1250
|124.64
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.70
|1000
|99.87
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.70
|1000
|99.65
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.67
|1000
|98.89
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|2.43
|9000
|89.92
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.02
|750
|74.71
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.62
|6000
|59.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.94
|350
|34.84
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.67
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|250
|24.77
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.13
|50
|4.99
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.56
|3500
|168.47
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|3.98
|3000
|147.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.91
|3000
|144.59
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|3.91
|3000
|144.36
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|2.65
|2000
|98.06
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.65
|2000
|97.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.61
|2000
|96.47
|Commercial Paper
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|2.61
|2000
|96.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.60
|2000
|96.19
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|2.60
|2000
|96.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.98
|1500
|73.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.96
|1500
|72.37
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.95
|1500
|72.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|1200
|58.85
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.32
|1000
|49.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|48.26
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|48.00
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.66
|500
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.66
|500
|24.50
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.26
|200
|9.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.26
|200
|9.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.98
|0
|73.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.90
|0
|-33.45
