Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Pawar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0647
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.64
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt IF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
