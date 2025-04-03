Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 11-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 701.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3485
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.47
2.88
4.34
9.6
-
-
8.96
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX Gilt Apr 2029 IF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|89.37
|60080700
|610.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|4.01
|3586100
|27.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.12
|1002000
|7.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.66
|438500
|4.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.60
|518000
|4.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.17
|114900
|1.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.08
|77000
|0.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|18.18
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|8.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement