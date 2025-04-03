Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 160.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0747
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.81
2.01
3.21
4.61
9.95
-
-
9.23
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|21.23
|3450000
|34.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|17.36
|2764500
|27.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|16.02
|2500000
|25.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|15.97
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|12.42
|2000000
|19.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|6.30
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.20
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|2.23
|350000
|3.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.70
|109600
|1.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.51
|80100
|0.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.01
|1600
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|3.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.57
|0
|2.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement