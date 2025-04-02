Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Pawar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 59.37
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.1
0.51
1.53
3.19
6.7
-
-
6.33
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|99.62
|0
|58.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.22
