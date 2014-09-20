Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW
AMC
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 08-Dec-2006
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10.61
Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.1284
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
1.73
3.1
3.94
8.7
6.72
6.37
6.83
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Debt Plus Arbitrage FOF Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF
|-/-
|57.21
|580160
|6.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.28
|958537
|1.19
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|11.15
|140870
|1.18
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Income Fund - Dir (G)
|-/-
|8.52
|69296
|0.90
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Banking&PSU Debt Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|4.26
|12322
|0.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund - Dir (G)
|-/-
|4.24
|191616
|0.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF
|-/-
|2.49
|25000
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.84
|0
|0.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|0.00
