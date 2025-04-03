Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kunal Sangoi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4576.43
Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 172.84
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.63
-0.96
-16.67
-14.97
2.98
5.66
31.49
20.42
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|19.97
|5417348
|914.28
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|9.86
|2874758
|451.39
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|9.08
|1193747
|415.81
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|7.70
|2371460
|352.83
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|5.72
|561851
|262.15
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.94
|10190830
|226.33
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.27
|1242036
|195.62
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.44
|214247
|157.73
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|3.31
|1197859
|151.78
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.88
|3813900
|131.96
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.82
|1826453
|83.62
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.69
|2402723
|77.69
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.66
|2110129
|76.17
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A Com Stk
|IT - Software
|1.66
|104427
|76.04
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.65
|2256849
|75.52
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.55
|101932
|71.27
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|1.48
|1386191
|67.92
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.47
|149298
|67.67
|Equity
|Latent View
|IT - Software
|1.43
|1710097
|65.53
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.42
|301266
|65.34
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.39
|2307013
|64.05
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.14
|99207
|52.61
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.00
|384953
|46.09
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.91
|519252
|41.97
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.91
|4477320
|41.67
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.81
|924577
|37.24
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.78
|126101
|35.73
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.72
|186053
|33.39
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|IT - Software
|0.64
|7647
|29.30
|Foreign Equity
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|IT - Software
|0.56
|7410
|25.70
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.54
|225419
|25.15
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.51
|319311
|23.57
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.48
|158418
|22.18
|Foreign Equity
|Apple Inc.
|IT - Hardware
|0.48
|10485
|22.15
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BMO GLOBAL INNOVATORS FUND SERIES - I
|-/-
|1.34
|586166
|61.52
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty IT ETF
|-/-
|0.42
|4918263
|19.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.90
|0
|41.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.73
|0
|-33.49
