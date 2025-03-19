iifl-logo
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Dhaval Gala

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1338.82

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  45.27

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.41
5.34
-9.03
-15.71
3.81
18.38
29.7
13.54
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
19-Mar-20257.770

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bayer Crop Sci.1,964

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.0347854580.76
EquityITCDiversified FMCG5.79196316977.54
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG4.5928106261.55
EquityNTPCPower4.49193224960.17
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software3.5732146947.82
EquityTCSIT - Software3.2012328042.94
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.99108459740.05
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies2.5875726734.67
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.546832834.10
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.126189028.44
Foreign EquityStarbucks ORDLeisure Services2.112800028.33
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining2.05440243727.50
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.033450427.26
EquityO N G COil1.94115818426.08
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.8863902625.22
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.87101994925.11
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.876816125.09
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.8398176924.62
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.8315574924.53
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.8035150224.21
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.77100000023.73
EquityDhanuka AgritechFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.7318218423.16
EquityAxis BankBanks1.7022539822.89
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.6112489321.63
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.6034799021.48
Foreign EquityLVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SEConsumer Durables1.57335021.14
EquityKewal Kir.Cloth.Textiles & Apparels1.5143513120.26
Foreign EquityL'OREALPersonal Products1.48620019.88
Foreign EquityAccenture PLCIT - Software1.36600018.27
EquityWiproIT - Software1.2460000016.65
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.197500015.99
EquityAnant RajRealty1.1633783715.65
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.1442021815.30
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products1.0868181314.49
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.0869896114.47
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.0612818814.20
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.0025496513.51
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.942712112.65
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.941711912.60
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.9224840812.34
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.913955012.21
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8625000011.54
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.8529111611.40
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.8356994911.23
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables0.815688510.90
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.81113974010.84
EquityCESCPower0.7880000010.46
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.763256810.23
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.731000009.90
EquitySanofi IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.72194309.73
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.722987079.65
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products0.711387189.60
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.71774279.58
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & other Products0.702123879.43
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.696000009.36
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.66194308.84
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.52406077.02
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.443153485.97
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.36493584.92
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.001140.02
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin (Future and Options)-/-1.19015.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.78023.91
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.030-0.48

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Dhaval Gala
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

