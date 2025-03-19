Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Jan-2015
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1737.54
Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.0851
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.91
2.78
3.53
4.64
10.76
8.8
8.16
7.18
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.12
|12500
|124.04
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|4.59
|8000
|79.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.36
|7500
|75.97
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|4.27
|75
|74.44
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.89
|5000
|50.43
|Corporate Debts
|Adani Airport
|-/-
|2.35
|4500
|41.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|2.17
|3800
|37.90
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.00
|3500
|34.89
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.45
|2500
|25.27
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.30
|50
|5.24
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|19.94
|33577900
|347.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|15.92
|27000000
|277.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.74
|16590200
|169.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|7.10
|11914000
|123.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|2.94
|5000000
|51.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|2.89
|5000100
|50.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|2.37
|4000000
|41.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|1.44
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|1.44
|2500000
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.80
|1529000
|14.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.29
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.20
|346500
|3.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.06
|110100
|1.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|0.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.05
|90400
|0.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.04
|78540
|0.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.04
|69500
|0.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|43700
|0.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.01
|29100
|0.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|27700
|0.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|5200
|0.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.31
|100
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.74
|100
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.68
|0
|46.72
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.70
