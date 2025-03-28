Aditya Birla SL Dynamic Bond Fund Reg IDCW M

Exit Load %

: For Purchase / Switch in of units less than Rs.5 crores in value: 0.50% if redeemed / switched out wih in 180 days from the allotment, and 0.10% if redeemed / switched out between 181 days and 270 days from he allotment, For purchase / switch in of units equal to or greater than Rs. 5 crores in value : 0.50% if redeemed/switched out wihin 30 days from the date of allotmet. (w e f june 30, 2009)