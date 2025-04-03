iifl-logo
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

04-Dec-2020

Fund Manager

Chanchal Khandelwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

577.14

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.3

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 1.00% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment - Nil

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.48
3.9
-9.56
-12.09
10.19
9.46
-
13.67
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd4,00,000
Hindalco Inds.1,00,000
ICICI Lombard30,000
SBI Cards50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Blue Star50,000
Wipro2,00,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks9.5345682255.00
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.6026000043.88
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.0616861229.21
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.6614148026.92
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.6813535121.25
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software3.554400020.53
EquityTCSIT - Software3.385600619.50
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.045717017.59
EquityAxis BankBanks2.8916434616.69
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing2.394621313.82
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.325190413.41
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.238192512.90
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products2.222926512.84
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.161466912.51
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables2.059000011.88
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.0417095611.77
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.035353911.72
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks1.9620000011.31
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.935008111.14
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.8922168310.94
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.892216210.93
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing1.8042910710.39
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables1.591077939.18
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.534000008.88
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.429433698.23
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.4020008.10
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.38216677.97
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.36900007.85
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.301219207.52
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.28101087.44
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.26214757.31
EquityAnant RajRealty1.201500006.94
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.20720006.93
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.18480006.86
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.125462116.47
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.091000006.34
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.96374835.56
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.87300005.07
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.87500005.02
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.76581704.44
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.76144864.43
EquityRBL BankBanks0.732680564.24
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.72500004.19
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.7192594.14
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.61239003.55
EquityMAS FINANC SERFinance0.551369433.19
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.54160453.12
EquityPitti Engg.Industrial Manufacturing0.50328342.92
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.43177032.49
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.42250002.47
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.37236042.19
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin (Future and Options)-/-0.0800.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.25018.79
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.000-11.56

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Chanchal Khandelwal
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

