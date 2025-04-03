Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2020
Fund Manager
: Chanchal Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 577.14
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.24
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 1.00% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.45
3.83
-9.77
-12.5
8.99
8.06
-
12
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.53
|456822
|55.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.60
|260000
|43.88
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.06
|168612
|29.21
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.66
|141480
|26.92
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.68
|135351
|21.25
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.55
|44000
|20.53
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.38
|56006
|19.50
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.04
|57170
|17.59
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.89
|164346
|16.69
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|2.39
|46213
|13.82
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.32
|51904
|13.41
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.23
|81925
|12.90
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.22
|29265
|12.84
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.16
|14669
|12.51
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.05
|90000
|11.88
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.04
|170956
|11.77
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.03
|53539
|11.72
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.96
|200000
|11.31
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.93
|50081
|11.14
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.89
|221683
|10.94
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.89
|22162
|10.93
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.80
|429107
|10.39
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|107793
|9.18
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.53
|400000
|8.88
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.42
|943369
|8.23
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.40
|2000
|8.10
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.38
|21667
|7.97
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.36
|90000
|7.85
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.30
|121920
|7.52
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.28
|10108
|7.44
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.26
|21475
|7.31
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|1.20
|150000
|6.94
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.20
|72000
|6.93
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.18
|48000
|6.86
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.12
|546211
|6.47
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.09
|100000
|6.34
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.96
|37483
|5.56
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.87
|30000
|5.07
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.87
|50000
|5.02
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.76
|58170
|4.44
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.76
|14486
|4.43
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|268056
|4.24
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.72
|50000
|4.19
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.71
|9259
|4.14
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.61
|23900
|3.55
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|0.55
|136943
|3.19
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.54
|16045
|3.12
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.50
|32834
|2.92
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|17703
|2.49
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.42
|25000
|2.47
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|23604
|2.19
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.25
|0
|18.79
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.00
|0
|-11.56
