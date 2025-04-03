iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

13190.34

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  350.957

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.25% - For redemption / switch out of units within 30 days from the date of allotment. NIL - For redemption/switchout of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.49
1.19
2.34
4.28
8.37
7.34
6.81
8
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.413250318.10
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-1.8925000250.48
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.8324000241.90
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.7022500224.35
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.7022500224.31
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.5220000200.71
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-1.5120000199.70
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.5120000199.65
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.2917000170.76
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.1315000150.31
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-1.1315000150.06
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-1.1315000150.04
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.131500149.82
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.1315000149.47
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.0614000140.30
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.0213500134.75
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.941250124.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.941250124.73
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.941250124.55
Floating Rate InstrumentsICICI Home Fin-/-0.9012000119.85
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8711500115.20
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.861150113.76
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7910500104.68
Corporate DebtsAxis Finance-/-0.7610000100.29
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.7510000100.00
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.751000099.99
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.751000099.87
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.751000099.84
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.74100098.45
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.72950095.44
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.68900090.30
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.6790088.59
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.6485084.74
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.62830082.85
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.629782.54
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.628382.15
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.608280.00
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.608579.93
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.60800079.67
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.577575.51
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.57750075.35
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.5675075.15
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.56750075.08
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.56750075.02
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.56750074.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.56750074.89
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.56750074.85
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.53700070.39
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.5270069.73
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.49650064.96
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.49650064.91
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.447758.16
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.38500050.32
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.38500050.18
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.38500050.18
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.37500050.11
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.37500050.09
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.37500050.04
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.37500050.03
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.37500049.97
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.3750049.94
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.3750049.88
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3750049.88
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.3750049.40
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.34450045.21
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.3037539.95
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.3037539.72
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.3037539.59
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937539.55
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937539.51
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937539.39
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937539.21
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937538.98
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937538.80
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2937538.61
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.284037.67
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.26350035.02
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.2635034.78
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.19250025.16
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.19250025.15
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.19250025.14
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.192525.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.19250025.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.18250025.04
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.18250025.03
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.1825025.03
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.1825025.01
Corporate DebtsAxis Finance-/-0.18250025.01
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.18250024.97
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.1825024.97
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.18250024.95
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.18250024.93
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.1825024.93
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.18250024.92
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.18250024.88
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.18250024.87
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1825024.85
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1825024.72
Corporate DebtsM R P L-/-0.1825024.65
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.18240024.03
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.17225022.59
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.15200020.14
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.15200020.02
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.15200020.01
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.15200019.98
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.12160016.07
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.11150015.07
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.11150014.97
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1115014.96
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.11150014.93
Corporate DebtsHighways Infra.-/-0.09125012.58
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.0710010.00
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0710009.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.071009.95
ZCBKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.045005.89
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.03505.20
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.03505.00
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.035005.00
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-0.035005.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.03403.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.02282.79
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.01201.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-7.1291308500939.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.7610000000101.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.65850000085.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.50650000066.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.42550000055.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.29391830039.35
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.21306600028.24
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-0.19250000025.61
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.15200000020.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.13172000017.72
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.11150000015.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.10200000014.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.09129010013.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.09130000012.87
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.07122400010.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.0610150008.75
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.0610150008.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.058300007.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.035000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.035100004.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.035000004.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.023507003.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.011700001.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.001187001.16
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.765000232.34
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.444000191.07
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.434000189.28
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.424000187.33
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.404000185.68
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-1.083000142.75
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-1.073000141.45
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.063000140.50
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.902500118.91
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.882500116.96
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.73200096.47
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.72200095.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.71200094.76
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.71200094.71
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.71200094.13
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.71200094.10
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.70200093.60
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.70200093.15
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.57160075.61
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.54150071.42
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.53150070.88
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.53150070.83
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.53150070.38
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.52150069.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.36100048.27
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.35100047.39
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.35100046.64
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.35100046.62
Commercial PaperSMFG India-/-0.1850023.86
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.1750023.47
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.1750023.28
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.790236.79
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.52069.14
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.45060.05

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.