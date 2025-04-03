Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13190.34
Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.9308
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - For redemption / switch out of units within 30 days from the date of allotment. NIL - For redemption/switchout of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.29
2.54
4.52
8.59
7.46
6.87
8.03
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.41
|3250
|318.10
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.89
|25000
|250.48
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.83
|24000
|241.90
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.70
|22500
|224.35
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.70
|22500
|224.31
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.52
|20000
|200.71
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.51
|20000
|199.70
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.51
|20000
|199.65
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.29
|17000
|170.76
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.31
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.06
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|150.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.13
|1500
|149.82
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|149.47
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.06
|14000
|140.30
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.02
|13500
|134.75
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.94
|1250
|124.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.94
|1250
|124.73
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.94
|1250
|124.55
|Floating Rate Instruments
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.90
|12000
|119.85
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.87
|11500
|115.20
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.86
|1150
|113.76
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.79
|10500
|104.68
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.76
|10000
|100.29
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|100.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|99.99
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|99.87
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|99.84
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.74
|1000
|98.45
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.72
|9500
|95.44
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|9000
|90.30
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.67
|900
|88.59
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.64
|850
|84.74
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.62
|8300
|82.85
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.62
|97
|82.54
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.62
|83
|82.15
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.60
|82
|80.00
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.60
|85
|79.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.60
|8000
|79.67
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.57
|75
|75.51
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.57
|7500
|75.35
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.56
|750
|75.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|75.08
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|75.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|74.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|74.89
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|74.85
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.53
|7000
|70.39
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.52
|700
|69.73
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.49
|6500
|64.96
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.49
|6500
|64.91
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.44
|77
|58.16
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|50.11
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|50.09
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|50.04
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|50.03
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.40
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|4500
|45.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|375
|39.95
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|375
|39.72
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.30
|375
|39.59
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|39.55
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|39.51
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|39.39
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|39.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|38.98
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|38.80
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.29
|375
|38.61
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.28
|40
|37.67
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|3500
|35.02
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.26
|350
|34.78
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.15
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.14
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.19
|25
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.87
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.85
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.72
|Corporate Debts
|M R P L
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.65
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.18
|2400
|24.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|2250
|22.59
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|20.14
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|20.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|20.01
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|19.98
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.12
|1600
|16.07
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|15.07
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|150
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|14.93
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.09
|1250
|12.58
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|9.95
|ZCB
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|5.89
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|50
|5.20
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.03
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.03
|40
|3.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.02
|28
|2.79
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.01
|20
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|7.12
|91308500
|939.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.76
|10000000
|101.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.65
|8500000
|85.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.50
|6500000
|66.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.42
|5500000
|55.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.29
|3918300
|39.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.21
|3066000
|28.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|25.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.15
|2000000
|20.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.13
|1720000
|17.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.11
|1500000
|15.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.10
|2000000
|14.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.09
|1290100
|13.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.09
|1300000
|12.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.07
|1224000
|10.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.06
|1015000
|8.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.06
|1015000
|8.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.05
|830000
|7.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.03
|510000
|4.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|4.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.02
|350700
|3.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|170000
|1.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.00
|118700
|1.16
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.76
|5000
|232.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.44
|4000
|191.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|4000
|189.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.42
|4000
|187.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.40
|4000
|185.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.08
|3000
|142.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.07
|3000
|141.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|3000
|140.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|2500
|118.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|116.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|2000
|96.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|2000
|95.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|94.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|94.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|94.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|94.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|93.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|93.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|1600
|75.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.54
|1500
|71.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.53
|1500
|70.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|1500
|70.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|1500
|70.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|69.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|47.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|46.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|46.62
|Commercial Paper
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.18
|500
|23.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.17
|500
|23.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|500
|23.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.79
|0
|236.79
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.52
|0
|69.14
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.45
|0
|60.05
