Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Aug-2005
Fund Manager
: Kunal Sangoi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6940.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.6713
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Purchase/switch in of units below Rs. 5 crore in value, an exit load of 1% is payable if the units are Redeemed/switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. For Purchase / Switch in of units, equal to or greater than 5 crores in value, no exit load is payable.
Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.37
4.89
-5.34
-9.2
6.44
12.48
24.55
14.03
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Focused Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.95
|4588347
|552.48
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.71
|2349378
|396.50
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.52
|2442967
|383.59
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.47
|2193113
|379.93
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.46
|3163055
|379.59
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.30
|943553
|298.52
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.09
|2800369
|284.39
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.93
|1056818
|273.19
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.76
|8399494
|261.60
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.47
|3905765
|241.10
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.18
|300317
|221.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.15
|256626
|218.90
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.13
|1463709
|217.77
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.95
|1433549
|205.06
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.92
|1275517
|203.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.89
|253896
|200.65
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.86
|1547814
|198.80
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.79
|1251608
|193.76
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.72
|2983399
|189.25
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.47
|1780345
|171.57
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.32
|2604521
|161.64
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.28
|1203330
|158.85
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.12
|1478989
|147.61
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.05
|293405
|142.34
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.00
|2024617
|139.45
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.87
|2300494
|130.13
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.84
|5775210
|128.26
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.77
|121313
|122.87
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|1.57
|1180000
|109.50
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.48
|471636
|103.30
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|30.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.38
|0
|165.26
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|2.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.99
|0
|-69.40
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement