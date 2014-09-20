Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 19-Apr-2011
Fund Manager
: Vinod Narayan Bhat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 196.26
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 45.4075
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If redeemed within and including 1 Year from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed within and incluing 2 years frm the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed within and including 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed above 3 Years from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.73
6.47
-3.97
-7.96
8.41
13.67
20.17
12.2
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Aggressive IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.80
|2752217
|29.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.64
|168282
|28.75
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.58
|76688
|28.62
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.20
|922521
|27.88
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Multicap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|13.90
|16294420
|27.28
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|9.86
|2566942
|19.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.65
|5903025
|18.95
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|5.66
|1324230
|11.11
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|1.04
|411264
|2.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|0.92
|1284672
|1.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.86
|0
|1.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-0.32
