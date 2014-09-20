Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vinod Narayan Bhat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.6915
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.03
3.77
0.97
-0.64
10.14
11.14
13.64
6.76
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Conservative Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|21.94
|995020
|3.19
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|15.17
|444399
|2.20
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.80
|548032
|2.15
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|13.55
|234989
|1.97
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|11.80
|227755
|1.71
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.55
|90344
|0.95
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Multicap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.14
|533703
|0.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.57
|4749
|0.81
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|2.36
|244088
|0.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.26
|0
|0.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement