Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vinod Narayan Bhat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 33.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 38.5602
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.93
5.51
-1.24
-4.13
9.8
12.82
17.35
11.23
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL FP FoF Moderate Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.05
|10022
|3.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|10.65
|429552
|3.60
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.44
|1101115
|3.53
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.12
|20054
|3.42
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.00
|321034
|3.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Multicap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.89
|2000780
|3.35
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|9.50
|426593
|3.21
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|8.75
|753829
|2.96
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|7.55
|514926
|2.55
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.62
|63037
|1.90
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|3.60
|867153
|1.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.83
|0
|0.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement