Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 22-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 308.87
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5026
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.8
2.05
3.66
8.08
6.25
-
6.11
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TI IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|32.86
|10000000
|101.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|16.03
|5000000
|49.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|15.06
|4600000
|46.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|9.65
|2950000
|29.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|8.29
|2516000
|25.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.63
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.63
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.63
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.63
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.59
|500000
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.25
|385000
|3.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.98
|300000
|3.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.80
|250000
|2.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.74
|227800
|2.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|185000
|1.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|0.51
|160000
|1.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.32
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.32
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.28
|87900
|0.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.25
|79000
|0.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|75000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.16
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.16
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.13
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.09
|28000
|0.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.06
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.06
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.01
|6000
|0.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.67
|0
|5.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.22
|0
|3.80
