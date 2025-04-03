Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.41
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5524
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.89
2.19
3.76
8.35
6.4
-
6.3
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TJ Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|78.92
|2025000
|20.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.64
|116000
|1.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.79
|70000
|0.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.78
|70000
|0.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.18
|55000
|0.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.98
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.97
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.79
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.62
|16100
|0.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.59
|15000
|0.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|0.29
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.13
|0
|0.29
