Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 22-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 214.76
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1328
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
0.99
2.38
3.98
8.63
6.51
-
6.58
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series TQ Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|53.04
|11373000
|114.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|23.36
|5000000
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.78
|590000
|5.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.52
|533000
|5.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.42
|511500
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.35
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.31
|500000
|4.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.43
|300000
|3.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.27
|270000
|2.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.08
|230000
|2.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.86
|184400
|1.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.65
|140000
|1.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.51
|110000
|1.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.47
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.40
|85000
|0.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.37
|80000
|0.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.28
|60000
|0.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.20
|43700
|0.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.16
|35700
|0.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.13
|29500
|0.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.09
|20000
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.93
|0
|4.17
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|0.73
