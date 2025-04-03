Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 07-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 24.76
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7726
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.78
1.98
3.54
7.72
-
-
7.35
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UB IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|82.15
|2060000
|20.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.13
|176000
|1.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.85
|70000
|0.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.46
|60000
|0.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.05
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.35
|8600
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.33
|0
|0.58
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|0.16
