Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fixed Maturity Plans

Launch Date

02-Mar-2023

Fund Manager

Mohit Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UG Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Mohit Sharma
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

