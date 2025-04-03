Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 23-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 74.22
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5898
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
0.76
1.97
3.53
7.77
-
-
7.53
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL FTP Series UJ IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|79.53
|5879000
|59.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.35
|245000
|2.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.89
|211700
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.69
|125000
|1.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.36
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.36
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.09
|80000
|0.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.08
|80000
|0.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.08
|80000
|0.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.94
|69400
|0.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.66
|50000
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.54
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.54
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.13
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.73
|0
|2.03
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|0.68
