Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 255.64
Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 02-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.2721
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
-7.59
-4.3
-0.9
4.13
5.49
14.8
7.85
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Global Emerging Oppt Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Julius Baer Equity Next Generation - USD Class C S
|-/-
|98.24
|161435
|251.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|4.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-0.30
