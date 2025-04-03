Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 211.56
Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 02-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.0064
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.54
-7.87
-3.18
-2.36
5.31
11.29
14.86
10.23
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Global Excellence Equity Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Julius Baer Global Excellence Equity USD
|-/-
|98.21
|95830
|207.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|4.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.17
|0
|-0.36
