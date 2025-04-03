Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 512.23
Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.6411
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - For Redeemed/Switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For Redeemed/Switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.65
6.11
16.58
19.1
28.84
19.47
14.33
8.1
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Gold Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|99.84
|67773270
|511.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|3.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.48
|0
|-2.48
