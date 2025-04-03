Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 23-Sep-1999
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1992.37
Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
3.6
3.54
3.99
9.83
6.88
6.83
8.55
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|49.29
|95679750
|989.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|28.97
|56012200
|581.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.23
|16025000
|165.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|4.86
|9500000
|97.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|2.27
|4540000
|45.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|1.43
|3000000
|28.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|1.27
|2500000
|25.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|1.24
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.15
|300000
|3.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|0.14
|285700
|2.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.03
|65000
|0.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.82
|0
|36.59
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|4.89
