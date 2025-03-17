Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2208.51
Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.4034
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.83
2.57
3.22
4.33
9.91
6.92
7.21
8.03
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Income Fund Dir IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.37
|750
|74.91
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.72
|600
|60.46
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.69
|600
|59.81
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.38
|530
|52.88
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.27
|5000
|50.55
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.25
|5000
|50.10
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.24
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|500
|49.54
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.20
|500
|48.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|3180
|31.74
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.13
|2500
|25.15
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.13
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.12
|2500
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.12
|250
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.12
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.12
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.12
|250
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.09
|250
|24.40
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.45
|100
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.44
|100
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|100
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.44
|100
|9.84
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|5
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.22
|50
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|25
|2.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|23.64
|50609900
|525.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|9.12
|19731100
|202.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.43
|18244600
|187.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|4.08
|9000000
|90.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|3.50
|7606100
|77.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.16
|4700000
|48.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.89
|4079750
|42.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.15
|2500000
|25.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.82
|1798700
|18.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.74
|2500000
|16.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.72
|1593600
|16.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.72
|2500000
|16.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.68
|1500000
|15.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.23
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|0.12
|285700
|2.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.11
|251600
|2.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.09
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.07
|160000
|1.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.06
|136800
|1.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.06
|136600
|1.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.05
|111100
|1.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.04
|105900
|1.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.04
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.04
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.03
|88100
|0.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.03
|80500
|0.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.03
|83900
|0.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.02
|60600
|0.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|56000
|0.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|35700
|0.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|21700
|0.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|17900
|0.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.00
|300
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.41
|200
|9.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|59.03
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|34.40
