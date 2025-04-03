Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 17-Sep-2007
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 198.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 36.061
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Purchase/switch in of units below Rs. 5 crore in value, an exit load of 1% is payable if the units are Redeemed/switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. For Purchase / Switch in of units, equal to or greater than 5 crores in value, no exit load is payable.
Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.9
-3.05
6.3
2.79
11.32
7.04
12.93
7.76
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Rheinmetall AG
|Industrial Manufacturing
|3.21
|700
|6.40
|Foreign Equity
|Allegro.eu SA
|Retailing
|2.48
|80700
|4.94
|Foreign Equity
|Cie Financiere Richemont SA
|Consumer Durables
|2.41
|2700
|4.79
|Foreign Equity
|Imperial Brands
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|2.25
|14600
|4.48
|Foreign Equity
|Singapore Exchange Ltd
|Capital Markets
|2.23
|51000
|4.44
|Foreign Equity
|Brambles Limited
|Transport Services
|2.21
|38800
|4.40
|Foreign Equity
|British American Tobacco PLC
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|2.20
|12900
|4.37
|Foreign Equity
|Tencent Holdings
|IT - Software
|2.10
|7800
|4.19
|Foreign Equity
|Corteva Inc
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.02
|7300
|4.01
|Foreign Equity
|Melrose Industries PLC
|Electrical Equipment
|2.01
|56800
|4.00
|Foreign Equity
|Sanofi
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|4200
|3.98
|Foreign Equity
|Airbus SE
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.96
|2600
|3.91
|Foreign Equity
|TransUnion
|Finance
|1.95
|4800
|3.87
|Foreign Equity
|Kao Corporation
|Personal Products
|1.87
|9900
|3.72
|Foreign Equity
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
|IT - Hardware
|1.82
|2300
|3.62
|Foreign Equity
|The Walt Disney Company
|Entertainment
|1.80
|3600
|3.58
|Foreign Equity
|Masco Corp
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|5400
|3.54
|Foreign Equity
|VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
|Healthcare Services
|1.77
|1800
|3.52
|Foreign Equity
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
|Beverages
|1.76
|6700
|3.50
|Foreign Equity
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.76
|3300
|3.50
|Foreign Equity
|ASX Ltd
|Capital Markets
|1.75
|9600
|3.49
|Foreign Equity
|Allegion PLC
|INDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS
|1.75
|3100
|3.48
|Foreign Equity
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.69
|2200
|3.37
|Foreign Equity
|GSK PLC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|20900
|3.37
|Foreign Equity
|Adyen NV
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.59
|200
|3.16
|Foreign Equity
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|Food Products
|1.54
|4300
|3.07
|Foreign Equity
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited
|IT - Services
|1.39
|2400
|2.77
|Foreign Equity
|Sony Group Corp
|Consumer Durables
|1.30
|11900
|2.58
|Foreign Equity
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|Banks
|1.29
|3300
|2.56
|Foreign Equity
|GEA GROUP AG
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.17
|4600
|2.32
|Foreign Equity
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.15
|2300
|2.29
|Foreign Equity
|SAFRAN SA
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.14
|1000
|2.27
|Foreign Equity
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|Finance
|1.12
|500
|2.24
|Foreign Equity
|Dassault Aviation SA
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.12
|1000
|2.23
|Foreign Equity
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
|Capital Markets
|1.11
|1700
|2.21
|Foreign Equity
|Fanuc Corporation
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|8800
|2.20
|Foreign Equity
|Daifuku Co Ltd
|INDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS
|1.09
|9600
|2.17
|Foreign Equity
|Westpac Banking Corp
|Banks
|1.08
|12500
|2.15
|Foreign Equity
|Tyler Technologies Inc
|IT - Services
|1.06
|400
|2.12
|Foreign Equity
|Starbucks ORD
|Leisure Services
|1.06
|2100
|2.12
|Foreign Equity
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|Capital Markets
|1.06
|1400
|2.11
|Foreign Equity
|SCHWAB (CHARLES) CORP
|Capital Markets
|1.04
|3000
|2.08
|Foreign Equity
|Workday Inc
|IT - Software
|1.04
|900
|2.07
|Foreign Equity
|US Bancorp
|Banks
|1.03
|5000
|2.04
|Foreign Equity
|Roche Holdings Ag Genus Bearer Shs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|700
|2.02
|Foreign Equity
|Universal Music Group NV
|Entertainment
|1.01
|8300
|2.02
|Foreign Equity
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.00
|800
|2.00
|Foreign Equity
|Altria Group Inc
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|1.00
|4100
|2.00
|Foreign Equity
|THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
|Banks
|1.00
|3800
|1.99
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc A
|IT - Software
|0.97
|1300
|1.93
|Foreign Equity
|Equifax Inc
|Finance
|0.97
|900
|1.92
|Foreign Equity
|Autodesk Inc
|IT - Software
|0.96
|800
|1.91
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|IT - Software
|0.96
|500
|1.91
|Foreign Equity
|Assa Abloy AB
|INDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS
|0.95
|7100
|1.89
|Foreign Equity
|Honeywell International Inc
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.93
|1000
|1.86
|Foreign Equity
|ASMLHOLDING NV
|IT - Hardware
|0.93
|300
|1.84
|Foreign Equity
|Julius Baer Group Limited
|Banks
|0.91
|3100
|1.81
|Foreign Equity
|Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.90
|12200
|1.80
|Foreign Equity
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.90
|3700
|1.80
|Foreign Equity
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|Healthcare Services
|0.89
|1600
|1.78
|Foreign Equity
|EXPERIAN PLC
|Finance
|0.89
|4300
|1.77
|Foreign Equity
|Blackrock Inc
|Capital Markets
|0.85
|200
|1.70
|Foreign Equity
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.85
|900
|1.69
|Foreign Equity
|Kubota Corp
|Agricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.84
|15700
|1.68
|Foreign Equity
|DSM-Firmenich AG
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|1800
|1.68
|Foreign Equity
|Comcast Corp
|Telecom - Services
|0.83
|5300
|1.66
|Foreign Equity
|Campbell Soup Co
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.82
|4700
|1.64
|Foreign Equity
|Teradyne Inc
|IT-Software
|0.82
|1700
|1.63
|Foreign Equity
|Endeavour Group Ltd/Australia
|Beverages
|0.81
|71500
|1.61
|Foreign Equity
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|400
|1.61
|Foreign Equity
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|Electrical Equipment
|0.77
|6800
|1.54
|Foreign Equity
|Elekta AB
|Healthcare Services
|0.73
|30400
|1.45
|Foreign Equity
|Microchip Technology Inc
|IT - Hardware
|0.67
|2600
|1.33
|Foreign Equity
|CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC-A
|Beverages
|0.61
|800
|1.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.30
|0
|2.59
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement