iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign Equity

Launch Date

17-Sep-2007

Fund Manager

Dhaval Joshi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

198.79

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.5515

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

For Purchase/switch in of units below Rs. 5 crore in value, an exit load of 1% is payable if the units are Redeemed/switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. For Purchase / Switch in of units, equal to or greater than 5 crores in value, no exit load is payable.

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.9
-3.05
6.3
2.79
11.32
7.04
12.93
7.47
Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
17-Apr-202411.750

Aditya Birla SL International Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityRheinmetall AGIndustrial Manufacturing3.217006.40
Foreign EquityAllegro.eu SARetailing2.48807004.94
Foreign EquityCie Financiere Richemont SAConsumer Durables2.4127004.79
Foreign EquityImperial BrandsCigarettes & Tobacco Products2.25146004.48
Foreign EquitySingapore Exchange LtdCapital Markets2.23510004.44
Foreign EquityBrambles LimitedTransport Services2.21388004.40
Foreign EquityBritish American Tobacco PLCCigarettes & Tobacco Products2.20129004.37
Foreign EquityTencent HoldingsIT - Software2.1078004.19
Foreign EquityCorteva IncFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.0273004.01
Foreign EquityMelrose Industries PLCElectrical Equipment2.01568004.00
Foreign EquitySanofiPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0042003.98
Foreign EquityAirbus SEAerospace & Defense1.9626003.91
Foreign EquityTransUnionFinance1.9548003.87
Foreign EquityKao CorporationPersonal Products1.8799003.72
Foreign EquityTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LtdIT - Hardware1.8223003.62
Foreign EquityThe Walt Disney CompanyEntertainment1.8036003.58
Foreign EquityMasco CorpConsumer Durables1.7854003.54
Foreign EquityVEEVA SYSTEMS INCHealthcare Services1.7718003.52
Foreign EquityAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NVBeverages1.7667003.50
Foreign EquityEMERSON ELECTRIC COIndustrial Manufacturing1.7633003.50
Foreign EquityASX LtdCapital Markets1.7596003.49
Foreign EquityAllegion PLCINDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS1.7531003.48
Foreign EquityHuntington Ingalls IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.6922003.37
Foreign EquityGSK PLCPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.69209003.37
Foreign EquityAdyen NVFinancial Technology (Fintech)1.592003.16
Foreign EquityInternational Flavors & Fragrances IncFood Products1.5443003.07
Foreign EquityAlibaba Group Holding LimitedIT - Services1.3924002.77
Foreign EquitySony Group CorpConsumer Durables1.30119002.58
Foreign EquityThe Bank of New York Mellon CorporationBanks1.2933002.56
Foreign EquityGEA GROUP AGIndustrial Manufacturing1.1746002.32
Foreign EquityGILEAD SCIENCES INCPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1523002.29
Foreign EquitySAFRAN SAAerospace & Defense1.1410002.27
Foreign EquityBerkshire Hathaway IncFinance1.125002.24
Foreign EquityDassault Aviation SAAerospace & Defense1.1210002.23
Foreign EquityLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUPCapital Markets1.1117002.21
Foreign EquityFanuc CorporationElectrical Equipment1.1088002.20
Foreign EquityDaifuku Co LtdINDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS1.0996002.17
Foreign EquityWestpac Banking CorpBanks1.08125002.15
Foreign EquityTyler Technologies IncIT - Services1.064002.12
Foreign EquityStarbucks ORDLeisure Services1.0621002.12
Foreign EquityINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INCCapital Markets1.0614002.11
Foreign EquitySCHWAB (CHARLES) CORPCapital Markets1.0430002.08
Foreign EquityWorkday IncIT - Software1.049002.07
Foreign EquityUS BancorpBanks1.0350002.04
Foreign EquityRoche Holdings Ag Genus Bearer ShsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.017002.02
Foreign EquityUniversal Music Group NVEntertainment1.0183002.02
Foreign EquityRockwell Automation IncIndustrial Manufacturing1.008002.00
Foreign EquityAltria Group IncCigarettes & Tobacco Products1.0041002.00
Foreign EquityTHE TORONTO-DOMINION BANKBanks1.0038001.99
Foreign EquityAlphabet Inc AIT - Software0.9713001.93
Foreign EquityEquifax IncFinance0.979001.92
Foreign EquityAutodesk IncIT - Software0.968001.91
Foreign EquityAdobe IncIT - Software0.965001.91
Foreign EquityAssa Abloy ABINDUSTRIAL CAPITAL GOODS0.9571001.89
Foreign EquityHoneywell International IncIndustrial Manufacturing0.9310001.86
Foreign EquityASMLHOLDING NVIT - Hardware0.933001.84
Foreign EquityJulius Baer Group LimitedBanks0.9131001.81
Foreign EquityMurata Manufacturing Co LtdIndustrial Manufacturing0.90122001.80
Foreign EquitySiemens Healthineers AGHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.9037001.80
Foreign EquityAgilent Technologies IncHealthcare Services0.8916001.78
Foreign EquityEXPERIAN PLCFinance0.8943001.77
Foreign EquityBlackrock IncCapital Markets0.852001.70
Foreign EquityNXP Semiconductors NVIndustrial Manufacturing0.859001.69
Foreign EquityKubota CorpAgricultural Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.84157001.68
Foreign EquityDSM-Firmenich AGPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8418001.68
Foreign EquityComcast CorpTelecom - Services0.8353001.66
Foreign EquityCampbell Soup CoAgricultural Food & other Products0.8247001.64
Foreign EquityTeradyne IncIT-Software0.8217001.63
Foreign EquityEndeavour Group Ltd/AustraliaBeverages0.81715001.61
Foreign EquityNorthrop Grumman CorpAerospace & Defense0.814001.61
Foreign EquityKoninklijke Philips NVElectrical Equipment0.7768001.54
Foreign EquityElekta ABHealthcare Services0.73304001.45
Foreign EquityMicrochip Technology IncIT - Hardware0.6726001.33
Foreign EquityCONSTELLATION BRANDS INC-ABeverages0.618001.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.3002.59
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.070-0.14

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Dhaval Joshi
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.