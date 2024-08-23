Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Interval Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Aug-2007
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 28.59
Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0667
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil for redeemptions made on specified redeemption date & Exit load of 0.50% on the amount sought to be redeemed will be charged
Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.17
0.57
-0.05
-0.05
1.46
5.18
4.47
6.74
|Category Avg
0.11
0.45
1.32
2.69
5.79
5.81
4.58
6.32
|Category Best
0.18
0.61
1.74
3.48
7.27
7.2
5.97
7.36
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-
-
2.31
Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Interval Income Qt Sr I Inst IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|69.02
|2000000
|19.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|17.23
|500000
|4.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.87
|0
|3.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.86
|0
|0.24
