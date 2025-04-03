Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 57091.44
Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.195
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.75
1.91
3.75
7.43
6.86
5.57
7.06
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|1750
|174.62
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|15000
|149.79
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.19
|10000
|99.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|450
|44.90
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.77
|40000000
|400.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.52
|27000000
|270.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.38
|20000000
|199.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.28
|15000000
|149.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.28
|14500000
|144.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.09
|5000000
|50.13
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.84
|200000000
|1,983.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.43
|126500000
|1,259.47
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|2.41
|25000
|1,247.23
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.40
|125000000
|1,241.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.38
|25000
|1,229.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.33
|24500
|1,206.51
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.17
|114017700
|1,125.26
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.96
|20500
|1,014.63
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.93
|20000
|998.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|1.80
|19000
|932.54
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.71
|18000
|884.14
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.69
|17500
|874.16
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|1.54
|16000
|798.32
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.45
|75500000
|753.55
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.44
|15000
|748.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.42
|15000
|737.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|14500
|724.45
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|14000
|689.40
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.23
|13000
|638.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.15
|12000
|599.09
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.14
|12000
|591.24
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.04
|11000
|541.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|11000
|540.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|11000
|539.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.04
|54713300
|538.76
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|499.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|499.62
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|498.85
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.96
|10000
|495.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|494.32
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|493.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|493.63
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|492.30
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|492.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|491.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|491.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|491.28
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.95
|9900
|491.03
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|491.02
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|490.94
|Commercial Paper
|Cotton Corporatn
|-/-
|0.95
|10000
|490.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|9500
|471.01
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.87
|9000
|449.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|9000
|443.84
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.85
|9000
|443.11
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.76
|8000
|396.79
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.76
|8000
|394.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|8000
|393.93
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.76
|8000
|393.01
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.66
|7000
|344.52
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.66
|7000
|344.21
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.66
|7000
|343.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.57
|30000000
|297.54
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|296.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|DCB Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|296.54
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|296.35
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|295.34
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|295.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|295.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.57
|6000
|294.64
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.52
|5500
|270.29
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|249.95
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.48
|5000
|249.74
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|247.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|246.73
|Commercial Paper
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|246.70
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|246.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.76
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.72
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.51
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.33
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.17
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.16
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.47
|5000
|245.15
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|199.92
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|199.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.38
|20000000
|199.58
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|198.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|197.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|197.86
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|197.65
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|197.33
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|197.01
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|196.79
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|196.69
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|196.31
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.38
|4000
|196.31
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.37
|4000
|196.22
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.37
|4000
|196.22
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.37
|4000
|196.07
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.33
|3500
|172.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|3500
|172.06
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|149.76
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|148.80
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|148.75
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|148.10
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.69
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.68
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.62
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.46
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.44
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.37
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.37
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.22
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.20
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.28
|3000
|147.17
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.24
|12500000
|124.91
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.93
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.02
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|99.01
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.84
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.42
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.42
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.41
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.40
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.40
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.39
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.37
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.33
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.31
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.18
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.16
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.19
|2000
|98.15
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|98.05
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.18
|2000
|98.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1820
|89.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.16
|8500000
|84.72
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.98
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.98
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.95
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.86
|Commercial Paper
|Mirae Asset Fin
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.83
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.38
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.37
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.30
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.29
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.27
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|74.01
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.97
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.95
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.92
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.71
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.69
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.62
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.59
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.59
|Commercial Paper
|Mirae Asset Fin
|-/-
|0.14
|1500
|73.51
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.13
|1400
|68.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.96
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.92
|Commercial Paper
|IDBI Capital Mar
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.53
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.43
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.30
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.27
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.07
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|49.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|IDBI Capital Mar
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.68
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.00
|500000
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.82
|0
|424.91
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|410.05
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.67
|0
|348.93
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|263.09
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|263.09
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|186.68
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|113.97
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|105.68
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|105.68
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|95.97
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|89.23
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-9.33
|0
|-4,820.93
