Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

57091.44

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  100.195

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.3
0.75
1.91
3.75
7.43
6.86
5.57
7.06
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.046318940

Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.331750174.62
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.2915000149.79
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.191000099.96
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.0845044.90
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.7740000000400.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.5227000000270.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.3820000000199.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.2815000000149.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.2814500000144.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.09500000050.13
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.842000000001,983.63
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.431265000001,259.47
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-2.41250001,247.23
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.401250000001,241.44
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.38250001,229.87
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.33245001,206.51
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.171140177001,125.26
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.96205001,014.63
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.9320000998.48
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-1.8019000932.54
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.7118000884.14
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.6917500874.16
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-1.5416000798.32
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.4575500000753.55
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-1.4415000748.88
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.4215000737.74
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4014500724.45
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.3314000689.40
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.2313000638.16
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1512000599.09
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.1412000591.24
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-1.0411000541.30
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.0411000540.73
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-1.0411000539.18
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0454713300538.76
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-0.9610000499.90
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.9610000499.62
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.9610000498.85
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.9610000495.88
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.9510000494.32
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.9510000493.74
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.9510000493.63
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.9510000492.30
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.9510000492.26
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.9510000491.85
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.9510000491.72
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.9510000491.28
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.959900491.03
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.9510000491.02
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.9510000490.94
Commercial PaperCotton Corporatn-/-0.9510000490.92
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.919500471.01
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.879000449.82
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.859000443.84
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.859000443.11
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.768000396.79
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.768000394.79
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.768000393.93
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.768000393.01
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.667000344.52
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.667000344.21
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.667000343.63
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.5730000000297.54
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.576000296.85
Certificate of DepositsDCB Bank-/-0.576000296.54
Commercial PaperMotilal Finvest-/-0.576000296.35
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.576000295.34
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.576000295.22
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.576000295.05
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.576000294.64
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.525500270.29
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.485000249.95
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.485000249.74
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.475000247.07
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.475000246.73
Commercial PaperMindspace Busine-/-0.475000246.70
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.475000246.02
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.475000245.87
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.475000245.76
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.475000245.72
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.475000245.71
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.475000245.65
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.475000245.51
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.475000245.33
Commercial PaperTata Realty-/-0.475000245.17
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.475000245.16
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.475000245.15
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.384000199.92
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.384000199.62
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3820000000199.58
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.384000198.11
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.384000197.86
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.384000197.86
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.384000197.65
Commercial PaperTata TeleService-/-0.384000197.33
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.384000197.01
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.384000196.79
Commercial PaperHindustan Zinc-/-0.384000196.69
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.384000196.31
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.384000196.31
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.374000196.22
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.374000196.22
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.374000196.07
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.333500172.37
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.333500172.06
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.283000149.76
Commercial PaperGIC Housing Fin-/-0.283000148.80
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.283000148.75
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.283000148.10
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.283000147.69
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.283000147.69
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.283000147.68
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.283000147.62
Commercial PaperHindustan Zinc-/-0.283000147.46
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.283000147.44
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.283000147.37
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-0.283000147.37
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.283000147.22
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.283000147.20
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.283000147.17
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.2412500000124.91
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.19200099.98
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.19200099.98
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.19200099.93
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.19200099.92
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.19200099.18
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-0.19200099.18
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.19200099.02
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.19200099.01
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.19200098.84
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.19200098.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.19200098.46
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.19200098.42
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.19200098.42
Commercial PaperGIC Housing Fin-/-0.19200098.41
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.19200098.40
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.19200098.40
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.19200098.39
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.19200098.39
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.19200098.37
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.19200098.35
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.19200098.33
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.19200098.31
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.19200098.18
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.19200098.16
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.19200098.15
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.18200098.05
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.18200098.05
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.17182089.84
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.16850000084.72
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.14150074.98
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.14150074.98
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.97
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.95
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.86
Commercial PaperMirae Asset Fin-/-0.14150074.83
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.38
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.37
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.30
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.29
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.27
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150074.01
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.97
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.95
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.92
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.71
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.14150073.69
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.14150073.62
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.59
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.14150073.59
Commercial PaperMirae Asset Fin-/-0.14150073.51
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.13140068.90
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.09100049.96
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.09100049.95
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.09100049.92
Commercial PaperIDBI Capital Mar-/-0.09100049.53
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.09100049.43
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.09100049.30
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.09100049.27
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.09100049.23
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.09100049.07
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.09100049.05
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.0450024.99
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.0450024.97
Commercial PaperIDBI Capital Mar-/-0.0450024.97
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.0450024.68
Commercial PaperBOBCARD LTD-/-0.0450024.59
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.005000004.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.820424.91
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.790410.05
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.670348.93
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.500263.09
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.500263.09
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.360186.68
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.220113.97
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.200105.68
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.200105.68
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.18095.97
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.17089.23
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--9.330-4,820.93

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

