Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 150.81
Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7158
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.18
3.56
3.66
4.24
10.67
-
-
9.47
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Long Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|6.72
|1000
|10.11
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.35
|950
|9.55
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|24.83
|3707000
|37.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|16.40
|2387070
|24.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|10.11
|1465300
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|8.55
|1256000
|12.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2073
|-/-
|7.02
|1002400
|10.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.46
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|3.34
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.73
|400000
|4.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|1.88
|281700
|2.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.42
|212800
|2.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|1.06
|157100
|1.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.68
|101400
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.64
|95400
|0.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.32
|47500
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.26
|67200
|0.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.25
|50000
|0.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.24
|35800
|0.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.17
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.16
|24300
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.12
|17900
|0.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.08
|11900
|0.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.06
|10100
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.06
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.04
|5900
|0.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|3000
|0.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.00
|200
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.19
|0
|3.29
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.42
|0
|0.63
