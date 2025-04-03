Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12214.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.7823
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.14
2.27
4.22
8.3
7.45
6.91
8.05
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Dir IDCW D Rei- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.32
|40000
|399.89
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.73
|33000
|328.67
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|30000
|300.00
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.10
|25500
|253.58
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.08
|25000
|250.52
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.91
|23000
|230.78
|Floating Rate Instruments
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.74
|21000
|209.74
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.66
|20000
|200.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.66
|20000
|199.72
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.65
|20000
|199.42
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.62
|2000
|195.75
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.54
|218
|185.51
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.51
|194
|182.44
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.41
|17000
|170.40
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|17000
|169.52
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.37
|16500
|164.71
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.26
|15000
|152.10
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.08
|13000
|130.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.03
|12500
|124.76
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.92
|11000
|110.76
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.91
|11000
|109.99
|Corporate Debts
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|-/-
|0.86
|1044000
|104.52
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.83
|10000
|100.79
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.83
|10000
|100.18
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.83
|10000
|100.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.83
|10000
|99.97
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.78
|9322
|93.90
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|-/-
|0.77
|9300
|93.52
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.74
|9000
|90.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.74
|900
|89.67
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.66
|8000
|80.44
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.66
|800
|79.70
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.64
|7700
|76.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.62
|7500
|75.25
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.62
|7500
|74.92
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.62
|750
|74.74
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.62
|750
|74.71
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|7000
|69.86
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.54
|650
|64.98
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.54
|650
|64.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|6500
|64.77
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.53
|650
|63.99
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.49
|6000
|59.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|5800
|58.20
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.41
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.41
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.41
|500
|49.89
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.41
|5000
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.41
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.41
|500
|49.70
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.41
|500
|49.61
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.33
|4000
|40.12
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.33
|400
|39.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.33
|400
|39.91
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.33
|400
|39.84
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.33
|400
|39.80
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.29
|3500
|35.46
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.20
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.20
|250
|24.78
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.77
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.65
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.59
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.57
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.54
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|195
|20.48
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.16
|195
|20.39
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.16
|195
|20.27
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.16
|200
|20.18
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.16
|195
|20.17
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.16
|195
|20.08
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.16
|2000
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.16
|200
|19.69
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.12
|1500
|15.19
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.12
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.12
|150
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.12
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.12
|150
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.12
|150
|14.94
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.02
|31
|3.10
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.01
|24
|2.40
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.01
|23
|2.30
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.01
|20
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.01
|20
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.05
|25000000
|247.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|200000
|2.03
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.87
|10000
|466.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.27
|8000
|394.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.89
|35000000
|347.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|4500
|209.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.61
|20000000
|194.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|4000
|186.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|3000
|142.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.03
|12500000
|124.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|2500
|123.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|2500
|122.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|2500
|120.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.82
|10000000
|99.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.82
|2000
|98.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.79
|10000000
|95.37
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.79
|2000
|95.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|2000
|95.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|2000
|95.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|2000
|94.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.78
|2000
|94.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|2000
|94.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|93.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|93.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|93.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|49.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.41
|1000
|49.36
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.40
|1000
|48.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|47.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|46.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|500
|24.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.01
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.25
|0
|271.49
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.70
|0
|205.17
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.54
|0
|65.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement