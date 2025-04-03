iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

12-May-1998

Fund Manager

Mohit Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12214.04

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  100.7826

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.52
1.08
2.16
4.03
7.8
6.74
6.08
7.14
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.032004570

Aditya Birla SL Low Duration Fund Inst IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-3.3240000399.89
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.7333000328.67
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-2.4930000300.00
Corporate Debts360 One Prime-/-2.1025500253.58
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.0825000250.52
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.9123000230.78
Floating Rate InstrumentsICICI Home Fin-/-1.7421000209.74
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.6620000200.01
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.6620000199.72
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.6520000199.42
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.622000195.75
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.54218185.51
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.51194182.44
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.4117000170.40
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.4117000169.52
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.3716500164.71
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.2615000152.10
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.0813000130.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.0312500124.76
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.9211000110.76
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.9111000109.99
Corporate DebtsCreditAcc. Gram.-/-0.861044000104.52
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.8310000100.79
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8310000100.18
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.8310000100.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.831000099.97
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.78932293.90
Corporate DebtsHinduja Ley.Fin.-/-0.77930093.52
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.74900090.02
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.7490089.67
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.66800080.44
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6680079.70
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.64770076.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.62750075.25
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-0.62750074.92
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.6275074.74
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.6275074.71
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.58700069.86
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.5465064.98
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5465064.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.53650064.77
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.5365063.99
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.49600059.98
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.48580058.20
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.41500050.23
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.41500049.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4150049.89
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.41500049.88
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.41500049.84
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4150049.70
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.4150049.61
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.33400040.12
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.3340039.93
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3340039.91
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.3340039.84
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.3340039.80
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.29350035.46
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.20250025.04
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.20250025.01
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.20250025.00
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.20250024.99
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.20250024.99
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.20250024.96
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.20250024.95
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.2025024.92
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.20250024.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.2025024.78
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.77
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.65
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.59
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.57
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.54
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1719520.48
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1619520.39
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1619520.27
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.1620020.18
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1619520.17
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.1619520.08
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-0.16200019.95
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.1620019.69
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.12150015.19
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.12150015.05
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.1215014.99
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.12150014.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.1215014.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1215014.94
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.0810010.00
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.0810010.00
Corporate DebtsDLF Home Develop-/-0.045005.00
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.02313.10
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.01242.40
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.01232.30
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.01202.00
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.01201.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-2.0525000000247.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.045000005.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.012000002.03
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-3.8710000466.29
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-3.278000394.28
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.8935000000347.60
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.744500209.80
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.6120000000194.18
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.544000186.16
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.183000142.39
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0312500000124.91
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.022500123.30
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.022500122.92
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.002500120.67
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.821000000099.16
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.82200098.72
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.791000000095.37
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.79200095.21
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.79200095.17
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.79200095.13
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.78200094.52
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.78200094.51
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.78200094.30
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.77200093.42
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.77200093.18
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.77200093.15
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.41100049.38
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.41100049.36
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.40100048.30
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.39100047.76
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.38100046.46
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.2050024.68
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.012000001.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.250271.49
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.700205.17
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.54065.09

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Mohit Sharma
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.