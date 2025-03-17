Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sunaina da Cunha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2144.49
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.7268
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% For redemption/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. 1.00% For redemption/switch out of units after 365 days but before 730 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch out of units after 730 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
1.69
5
8.58
14.44
14.63
12.99
9.63
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.57
|10000
|99.58
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|4.35
|9500
|94.75
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.96
|6500
|64.63
|Corporate Debts
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|2.75
|6000
|59.87
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.74
|6000
|59.81
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.31
|5000
|50.43
|Corporate Debts
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|-/-
|2.29
|500000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.29
|5000
|50.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.29
|500
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|2.29
|500
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|SK Finance
|-/-
|2.27
|5000
|49.58
|Corporate Debts
|GMR Airports
|-/-
|2.26
|4467
|49.22
|Corporate Debts
|Adani Airport
|-/-
|2.21
|5300
|48.30
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Housing
|-/-
|2.12
|4600
|46.16
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|1.83
|4000
|39.93
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.80
|400
|39.38
|Corporate Debts
|Interise
|-/-
|1.32
|3000
|28.81
|Corporate Debts
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|1.15
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|1.14
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.14
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.14
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|1.14
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.10
|2400
|24.06
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.10
|2400
|24.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|2000
|20.09
|Corporate Debts
|Oxyzo Financial
|-/-
|0.91
|2000
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.87
|190
|19.00
|Corporate Debts
|PCBL Chemical
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|16.96
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|150
|14.87
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.57
|1250
|12.58
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|10.05
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.26
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.23
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.22
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.20
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.18
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.15
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|40
|4.13
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.18
|40
|4.11
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|11
|1.13
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.02
|1100000
|0.55
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|22.17
|47000000
|482.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.32
|9196700
|94.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|2.37
|5000000
|51.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.89
|4000000
|41.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.88
|4000000
|41.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.93
|2000000
|20.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.69
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.08
|174900
|1.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.05
|110300
|1.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|42950
|0.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.01
|31000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|19800
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|20250
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|12410
|0.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|34.83
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.19
|0
|25.96
