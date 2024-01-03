Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Nov-2019
Fund Manager
: Sunaina da Cunha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 130.72
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Medium Term Plan SegPF1 IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|97.91
|0
|127.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.08
|0
|2.72
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement