Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Jun-2003
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26752.16
Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.3604
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
1.05
2.25
4.2
8.18
7.26
6.32
7.38
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.86
|23000000
|231.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.67
|18000000
|181.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.48
|13000000
|131.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.47
|12500000
|126.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.37
|10000000
|100.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.36
|10000000
|99.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.33
|9134900
|91.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.22
|6000000
|60.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.22
|6000000
|60.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|50.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|50.38
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.14
|115000000
|1,116.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.79
|16000
|752.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.46
|14000
|663.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|2.45
|14000
|662.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.84
|50000000
|495.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.58
|9000
|426.43
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|1.47
|8400
|398.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.44
|39000000
|388.29
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.41
|8000
|381.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.38
|8000
|372.77
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.33
|7500
|359.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|7500
|351.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.23
|7000
|332.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.23
|7000
|331.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|7000
|328.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|7000
|328.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|7000
|327.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.07
|30000000
|290.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|284.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|284.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|284.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|284.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|282.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|281.70
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|281.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|281.10
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|280.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|280.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|280.55
|Commercial Paper
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.03
|6000
|280.01
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.03
|6000
|279.03
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.03
|6000
|278.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.00
|5500
|271.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|5500
|260.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.94
|5500
|255.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|242.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|237.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|237.50
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|235.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|234.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|234.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|233.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|233.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|233.08
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|232.44
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|231.69
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|196.23
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|195.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|4000
|192.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|190.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|190.26
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|4000
|189.82
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|188.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|187.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|186.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|4000
|185.97
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.28
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.08
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|183.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|3500
|169.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|3500
|168.34
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.54
|3000
|147.35
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.54
|3000
|147.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|3000
|145.12
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.53
|3000
|144.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.53
|3000
|143.30
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|142.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|142.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|141.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|141.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|140.67
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|139.83
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|139.76
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|139.21
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|139.17
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|138.93
|Commercial Paper
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.49
|2800
|132.05
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|122.58
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|120.40
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|119.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.36
|2000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.36
|2000
|97.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|2000
|97.50
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|96.16
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.81
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.14
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.08
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.94
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.80
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.77
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.63
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.57
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.47
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.35
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|92.85
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.33
|1800
|89.36
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.30
|1700
|81.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|70.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|49.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|49.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|48.33
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|48.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|48.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.63
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.39
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.17
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.83
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.77
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.62
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.58
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.46
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.32
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|24.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|23.95
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|23.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|23.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|249.96
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.42
|0
|114.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.48
|0
|-,131.33
