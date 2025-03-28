iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

03-Jun-2003

Fund Manager

Mohit Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

26752.16

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  104.0482

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
1.06
2.27
4.01
7.94
7.11
6.19
7.09
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Mar-20250.361942940

Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund Retail IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.8623000000231.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.6718000000181.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.4813000000131.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.4712500000126.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.3710000000100.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.361000000099.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.33913490091.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.22600000060.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.22600000060.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.18500000050.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.18500000050.38
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-4.141150000001,116.55
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.7916000752.33
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.4614000663.28
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-2.4514000662.62
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.8450000000495.90
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.589000426.43
Commercial PaperTata TeleService-/-1.478400398.44
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.4439000000388.29
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.418000381.39
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.388000372.77
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-1.337500359.96
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.307500351.27
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.237000332.25
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.237000331.81
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.227000328.79
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.227000328.73
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.217000327.61
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0730000000290.62
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.056000284.57
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.056000284.36
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.056000284.34
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.056000284.13
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.046000282.02
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.046000281.70
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.046000281.35
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.046000281.10
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-1.046000280.98
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.046000280.94
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.046000280.55
Commercial PaperEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.036000280.01
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.036000279.03
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.036000278.91
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.005500271.07
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.965500260.68
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.945500255.58
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.895000242.15
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.885000237.92
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.885000237.50
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.875000235.93
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.865000234.16
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.865000234.05
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.865000233.98
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.865000233.93
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.865000233.08
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.865000232.44
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.865000231.69
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-0.724000196.23
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.724000195.62
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.714000192.94
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.704000190.47
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.704000190.26
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.704000189.82
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.694000188.02
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.694000187.99
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.694000187.76
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.694000187.73
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.694000187.55
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.694000187.29
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.694000187.29
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.694000187.13
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.694000186.01
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.694000185.97
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.684000185.28
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.684000185.08
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.684000183.88
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.623500169.32
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.623500168.34
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.543000147.35
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.543000147.09
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.533000145.12
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.533000144.23
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.533000143.30
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.523000142.34
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.523000142.17
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.523000141.88
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.523000141.20
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.523000140.67
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.513000139.83
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.513000139.76
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.513000139.21
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.513000139.17
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.513000138.93
Commercial PaperHighways Infra.-/-0.492800132.05
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.452500122.58
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.442500120.40
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.442500119.81
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.36200098.46
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.36200097.91
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.36200097.50
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.35200096.16
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.35200095.90
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.35200095.81
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.35200095.21
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.35200095.14
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.35200095.08
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.35200094.94
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth &-/-0.35200094.80
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.35200094.77
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.35200094.71
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.35200094.63
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.35200094.55
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.34200093.57
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.34200093.47
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.34200093.35
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.34200093.26
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.34200093.25
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.34200093.08
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.34200092.85
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-0.33180089.36
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-0.30170081.18
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.26150070.86
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.18500000049.71
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.18100049.27
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.17100048.33
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.17100048.28
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.17100048.27
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.17100048.16
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.17100047.63
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.17100047.39
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.17100047.17
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.17100047.01
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.17100046.83
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.17100046.77
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.17100046.62
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-0.17100046.58
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.17100046.46
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.17100046.46
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.17100046.32
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.17100046.29
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.0950024.66
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.0850023.95
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.0850023.29
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.0850023.24
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.920249.96
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.420114.08
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.480-,131.33

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Mohit Sharma
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.